Pin 0 Shares

JKGAD issues Transfer orders of variousp officials — JK Breaking News

In the interest of administration, it is herebylll) pordered that the following officers/officials are transferred from the departments/offices as mentioned against each and posted in the J&K Services Selection Board, with immediate effect

Check Below Image For Complete Order Details

The post JKGAD issues Transfer orders of various officials – JK Breaking News appeared first on JK Breaking News.