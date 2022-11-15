John Fury claims he has a verbal agreement with Jake Paul’s manager to fight Tommy Fury in February

It looks like the third time could be a charm for the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight after John Fury’s latest reveal.

Fury Jr and Paul were previously scheduled to fight twice before, but both times the fight fell through.

Fury and Paul have clashed on social media and in real life on several occasions, but they have yet to meet in the ring

The first time around, Fury got injured and fell ill during training and when the fight was rescheduled, the heavyweight champion’s younger brother Tyson was unable to make it to the United States.

Sunday night, as Floyd Mayweather Jr and Deji engaged in an exhibition fight, Fury appeared on the undercard against Rolly Lambert.

During his fight, Paul was on hand to provide commentary and began hurling abuse, telling his rival, “You really suck” and “you ain’t got no shit.”

After the fight, everything descended into chaos, as both Furys attempted to pounce on Paul and fight him at ringside.

It looks, however, that young Fury may finally get his chance to face Paul, as Fury Sr revealed at the post-fight press conference he had reached a deal with the star’s manager. social media for the couple to face off in February.

“Can I tell you one thing here, though,” he said. “I took him down, backed him into a corner and put him down.

John Fury was furious with Paul, attempting to fight him at ringside

“He accepted a fight in February, he shook my hand and he gave me his word of honor, his manager, that it happens in February.

“I said, ‘listen, if you give up or back down, you’ll never live it in your life’ and you can’t break a man’s handshake.

“Contracts mean nothing to me, but a handshake if and my word, you can build a tower on it.

“He gave his word, his manager, we fight in February.”