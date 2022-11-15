Josh McDaniels reportedly to remain Raiders coach after 2-7 start

patriots

The Raiders are 2-7, but owner Mark Davis still believes Josh McDaniels will “take the Raiders to greatness.” Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels walks on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he had no problem with head coach Josh McDaniels despite the team’s 2-7 start, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Davis said he’s still getting to know McDaniels, who is in the first year of a four-year contract. Prior to joining the Raiders this year, McDaniels spent more than a decade as an offensive coordinator in New England.

“I love Josh. I think he does a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis said. the Raiders to greatness.”

The comments came minutes after a tweet from Athletic’s Jeff Howewho said McDaniels had been told he would stay on as Las Vegas coach next season.

Head coach Josh McDaniels has received assurances from the property that he will return to coach the Raiders in 2023, according to a team source. @theathletic — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 14, 2022

Monday’s reassurance came a day after the McDaniels Raiders hit a new low, losing to the Indianapolis Colts 3-5-1. Not only did they lose to a struggling Colts team, but they also fell to interim coach Jeff Saturday, who coached his first NFL game with no previous coaching experience in the league on Sunday.

Davis acknowledged the Raiders aren’t where he expects them to be yet, but said he still has faith in McDaniels.

“Life is not static. It’s fluid,” Davis said. “You want to win at the end of the year and be the one with the trophy. Obviously we’re not there yet. I know it’s frustrating for the fans. I feel for them. I’m fans too.”

When asked if he thought McDaniels was the long-term solution as Raiders head coach, Davis said he wouldn’t.

“When you sign a contract with someone, don’t you expect them to fulfill the contract?” Davis said.