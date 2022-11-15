Jury tells filmmaker Haggis to pay $10m total for rape

NEW YORK – Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis was ordered Monday to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit, bringing the total to $10 million for a woman who says he sexually assaulted her almost ten years ago.

Jurors decided on additional punitive damages after hearing testimony about Haggis’ finances.

The same jury had previously found that Haggis raped publicist Haleigh Breest and forced her to perform oral sex in his New York City apartment on January 31, 2013. He says they had a consensual encounter.

Breest filed a civil lawsuit. Haggis has not been criminally charged in this case.

The jury sided with Breest last week, awarded her $7.5 million in compensatory damages for suffering and ruled she also owed punitive damages. Jurors returned to court on Monday to determine the amount.

They got a quick lesson on film financing as Haggis was asked about his earnings on films such as Academy Award-winning Best Picture winners ‘Crash’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby’ and James Bond movies ‘Casino Royale. and “Quantum of Solace”.

While explaining the intricacies of screenwriters’ compensation, he estimated that in his four decades in television and film, he had earned up to $25 million – before taxes, agent fees and other representatives and division of assets with his two ex-wives.

The 69-year-old filmmaker told the trial that he had suffered various financial losses over the years – including the destruction of an uninsured home in the 1994 Northridge earthquake – but that Breest’s trial l had annihilated. He said his legal bills exceeded $2.6 million, while his career abruptly dried up.

Except for a few relatively small gigs rewriting scripts, Haggis said, “I’ll never work as a writer until I clear my name.”

Breest’s lawyers questioned Haggis’ claims that he was broke.

“Nothing Paul Haggis says is trustworthy,” attorney Ilann Maazel said.

Breest, 36, said she suffered both professional and psychological harm from what happened after she accepted an invitation for drinks at her flat after a movie premiere.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Breest did.