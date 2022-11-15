Karen Bass widens lead in Los Angeles mayoral race

representing Karen Bass now has a more than four-point lead over billionaire Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race, his widest lead yet as ballots continue to be counted in a contest that was the most expensive in town.

Bass is now about 30,000 votes ahead of Caruso, according to LA County’s latest vote drop released Monday night, which extended the congressman’s previous lead by more than 20,000 votes.

Election officials say the updated numbers represent 191,312 additional ballots counted countywide, for a cumulative total of 1,799,951 ballots counted. An estimated 655,300 ballots remain to be counted. The race has not yet been called and the next update from election officials is expected on Tuesday.