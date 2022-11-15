Karen Bass widens to lead in L.A. mayoral race as late ballots are counted

Favorite Democratic Party Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) widened her lead to more than four percentage points in the Los Angeles mayoral race over billionaire developer Rick Caruso (D) as the ballot count continues.

As in the primary, Caruso took an early lead on election night, which slowly disappeared as mail-in ballots were counted. The Democratic Party machine, which supports Bass, excels at mailing out mail-in ballots.

From Monday afternoon, with almost two thirds of the votes counted, according to the Los Angeles Times, Bass has 52.2% of the vote, while Caruso has 47.8%. In raw terms, that’s a growing lead of 29,000 votes for Bass.

Other left-leaning candidates also improved their results thanks to the counting of mail-in ballots. All ballots are counted if postmarked by Election Day and received by county officials within 7 days of that date.

Caruso vastly outspent Bass, leveraging some $100 million of his own fortune to launch a massive television advertising campaign that saw him boost his name recognition and poll numbers. It seems that was not enough.

Bass ran on abortion — an issue that has nothing to do with local government — and the idea that she was the only true Democrat in the race. Caruso was once a Republican and only registered as a Democrat this year.

Caruso hoped to tap into public outrage over the city’s inability to address rising crime and homelessness. Bass did not offer solutions but expressed empathy for angry voters; itself was the victim of a burglary this year.

Bass also overcame concerns about her links to a corruption scandal at the University of Southern California, which awarded her a $95,000 scholarship while a congresswoman, which she did not report. on time.

