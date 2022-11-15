Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA favorite Kari Lake in race for Arizona governor – NBC Chicago

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has beaten Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor of Arizona, NBC News reported Monday.

Hobbs’ victory is key for Democrats in a presidential battleground and a rebuke to a prominent election denier – although the closeness of the contest has left the outcome hanging in the air for nearly a week.

A record number of early ballots were cast on Election Day in Maricopa County, officials said, which had to be processed in a more time-consuming manner that includes verification of signatures. Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, said Sunday it estimated its count was 94% complete after receiving a history of 290,000 such early ballots on Election Day.

Lake, a fiery MAGA brand and former local news anchor who has closely linked her campaign to former President Donald Trump and his false claims of a rigged election in Arizona, has ultimately failed after polls in recent weeks of the campaign have suggested that she take the helm of Hobbs. , who in his role as secretary of state in 2020 has been a vehement defender of the state’s electoral system and the accuracy of the count.

