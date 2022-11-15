King Charles’ 74th birthday photo embraces reputation for talking about trees

Comment this story Comment

LONDON — For years he’s been teased for being a royal ‘tree hugger’ who communes with plants. But with a new official portrait released on his 74th birthday on Monday, Britain’s King Charles III appears to be content to embrace his reputation as a nature lover. The image shows the new monarch leaning against an old oak tree, in creamy autumn light, on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

With the birthday snap releaseBuckingham Palace has announced that he has added to his long list of royal titles and becomes Ranger of Windsor Great Park, guiding the day-to-day stewardship of one of the oldest landed estates in the country.

But the official photos released by the palace are PR with a point. And that’s not all it seems to be saying.

Charles is a lifelong ardent conservationist who has been warning about the impending threat of climate change and species extinction for decades. As a young prince, his first public speech was about the dangers of pollution.

His 2010 book “Harmony” is a 336-page manifesto on how humanity’s greatest problems are rooted in our disconnection from nature. He created foundations “to promote holistic solutions to today’s world”.

He touts the benefits of bees, homeopathic medicine, sustainable agriculture, elephant conservation and hedgerows.

And he admitted to holding conversations with trees.

“I like to talk to plants and trees, and I listen to them. I think it’s absolutely crucial,” he told a BBC interviewer in 2010. His followers confirmed that he often gives a leafy branch “a friendly shake to wish it luck.”

Perhaps the photo posted on Monday is his sly response: “So what?”

Years ago, some British commentators thought Charles was too New Age, too mystical, too crisp. But now some say he was ahead of his time. David Attenborough’s documentaries have shown how plants communicate. Britain, meanwhile, has become a composting, bee-friendly and green energy-promoting nation that has pledged to be “net zero” on emissions by 2050.

It is not yet clear whether Charles will, like his predecessors on the throne, claim a separate official birthday in a more temperate month.

Queen Elizabeth II’s last birthday photograph, when she turned 96, showed her wearing a dark cape, holding the reins of two of her own stunningly white ponies.

Twitter said — mostly approvingly — that she looked like Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings.” The image conveyed power, wealth, control – and a good education. It was not an old woman bent over her cane, as we will see a few months later. She was the boss.

Before the Queen’s 96th birthday tomorrow, @windsorhorse released a new photograph of Her Majesty. Taken last month in the grounds of Windsor Castle, the Queen is pictured with two of her fallen ponies, Bybeck Katie and Bybeck Nightingale. Happy Birthday Your Majesty! pic.twitter.com/8m46e3SvpX — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 20, 2022

It’s too early to know what kind of monarch Charles will be. An eco-king? Or a more subdued militant now that he is seated on the throne.

Charles was a rock star at last year’s UN climate conference in Glasgow, known as COP26. But after a discussion with short-lived British Prime Minister Liz Truss, he agreed not to attend this year’s meeting in Egypt.

Some of his biographers wondered how far the new king would be able to recall his public advocacy.

Maybe this photo is Charles saying he intends to stay in the game.