KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2022 – Will KCS Hit $20 Soon?

In KuCoin Token (KCS) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about KCS to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of KuCoin Token (KCS) is $7.89 with a 24-hour trading volume of $25,207,294 at the time of writing. However, KCS has increased to 18.1% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, KuCoin Token (KCS) has a circulating supply of 97,512, 131KCS,. Currently, KCS trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as KuCoin, ProBit Global, HitBTC.

What is KuCoin Token (KCS)?

KCS is the native token of KuCoin, which is a profit-sharing token that allows traders to draw value from the exchange. It was established as an ERC-20 token running on the Ethereum network and was supported by most Ethereum wallets. KuCoin has also announced that Empowering KCS will be a priority of KuCoin and will build KCS as a killer product rather than a simple token, which is bound to further diversify the benefits that KCS holders can access. It employs the standard encryption protocol that ensures that user data and data transfers within the system are hidden from other users.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2022

KuCoin Token (KCS) holds the 54th position on CoinGecko right now. KCS price prediction 2022 is explained below with a weekly time frame.

KCS/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback.

Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.

Currently, KuCoin Token (KCS) is at $7.89. If the pattern continues, the price of KCS might reach the resistance level of $7.688, and $9.807. If the trend reverses, then the price of LTC may fall to $6.283.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of KuCoin Token (KCS).

KCS/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of KuCoin Token (KCS).

Resistance Level 1 $8.211 Resistance Level 2 $11.168 Resistance Level 3 $14.469 Resistance Level 4 $17.962 Support Level 1 $5.606

The charts show that KCS has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, KCS might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $17.962.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the KCS might plummet to almost $5.606, a bearish signal.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of KuCoin Token (KCS) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of KCS lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

KCS/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of KuCoin Token (KCS) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the KCS price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an downtrend. Currently, KCS is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of KCS at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the KCS is at a level of 35.92. This means that KCS is in a nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of KuCoin Token (KCS). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

KCS/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of KuCoin Token (KCS). Currently, KCS lies in the range of 46.207, so it indicates a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of KuCoin Token (KCS). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of KCS lies below 50, indicating lower volatility. In fact, KCS’s RSI is at 35.92, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of KCS with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and KuCoin Token (KCS).

BTC Vs ETH Vs KCS Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and KCS is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and KCS also increases or decreases respectively.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, KuCoin Token (KCS) might probably attain $22 by 2023.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, KuCoin Token (KCS) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, KCS might rally to hit $25 by 2024.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2025

If KuCoin Token (KCS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, KCS will rally to hit $30

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2026

If KuCoin Token (KCS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, KCS will rally to hit $35

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2027

If KuCoin Token (KCS) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, KCS will rally to hit $40.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2028

If KuCoin Token (KCS) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, KCS will hit $45.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on KuCoin Token (KCS), it would witness major spikes. KCS might hit $50 by 2029.

KuCoin Token (KCS) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the KuCoin Token ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in KuCoin Token (KCS) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, KuCoin Token (KCS) might hit $55 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the KuCoin Token network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for KCS. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of KuCoin Token (KCS) in 2022 is $17.962. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of KuCoin Token (KCS) for 2022 is $5.606.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the KuCoin Token ecosystem, the performance of KuCoin Token (KCS) might hit $20 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $28.83 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is KuCoin Token (KCS)?

KCS is the native token of KuCoin, which is a profit-sharing token that allows traders to draw value from the exchange..

2. Where can you purchase KuCoin Token (KCS)?

KuCoin Token (KCS) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include KuCoin, ProBit Global, HitBTC.

3. Will KuCoin Token (KCS) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the KuCoin Token platform, KuCoin Token (KCS) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of KuCoin Token (KCS)?

On December 01, 2021, KuCoin Token (KCS) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $28.83.

5. Is KuCoin Token (KCS) a good investment in 2022?

KuCoin Token (KCS) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of KuCoin Token in the past few months, KCS is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can KuCoin Token (KCS) reach $20?

KuCoin Token (KCS) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then KuCoin Token (KCS) will hit $20 soon.

7. What will be KuCoin Token (KCS) price by 2023?

KuCoin Token (KCS) price is expected to reach $22 by 2023.

8. What will be KuCoin Token (KCS) price by 2024?

KuCoin Token (KCS) price is expected to reach $25 by 2024.

9. What will be KuCoin Token (KCS) price by 2025?

KuCoin Token (KCS) price is expected to reach $30by 2025.

10. What will be KuCoin Token (KCS) price by 2026?

KuCoin Token (KCS) price is expected to reach $35 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

