Lincoln Project adviser wants to ‘burn the Republican Party,’ encourages ‘pain’ for GOP voters

Lincoln Project adviser Stuart Stevens stressed on Saturday that the group was determined to “burn” the current Republican Party to the ground rather than simply opposing Donald Trump.

Stevens appeared on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight” to discuss the midterm election results with backup host Ali Velshi. After many Trump-backed candidates lost their elections, Velshi asked Stevens if it would force Republicans to “fix” themselves to have a “normal party.”

“I suppose repudiating some of the greats, as you call it, waving the bloody Holocaust denier shirts in this election could do two things. One, it could get Republicans, like many of you at the Lincoln Project, ex-Republicans saying hey let’s fix this party, let’s fix it in the mold of Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, conservatives who wish they were conservatives, and had a normal party, and loved democracy, or could change it in the direction you’re coming from People who aren’t waving the bloody shirt but still don’t really support the foundations of democracy that we need in this country,” Velshi said.

Rather than defending “conservative” Republicans, Stevens revealed that his anti-Trump group had broadened its mission and was determined to destroy the party entirely.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR ANSWERS QUESTION ABOUT TRUMP’S MAIN PARTY: ‘WE ARE NOT A CULT’

“Just to be clear, at the Lincoln Project, we’re not trying to save the Republican Party. We’re trying to burn the Republican Party to ashes. Because I think that’s the only way you can rebuild a party of sane center-right. Pain is the teacher here. And that’s the only thing that’s going to make these people try to field more normal candidates,” he said.

“What do you say when you have a guy who tried to overthrow the government of the United States and he wouldn’t vote to convict him? There’s no way to save that party. You can only try to defeat it, and in doing so, you democracy and rebuild from all of its ashes,” Stevens continued.

His comments surprised Symone Sanders-Townsend who said, “Hearing you say you’re trying to bring down the Republican Party is something I’ve never heard you say particularly before.”

“Look, I think it’s going to take a long time. I think it’s going to be at least ten years before there can emerge a centre-right party that has any sense at all,” Stevens replied.

He continued: “Republicans got into this because they let go of any pretense that there was some sort of philosophy of moral government guiding them. They made this deal with the devil with Donald Trump, and as I said, and I believe, it breaks my heart to say this, because I feel like I’m partly to blame for it, Donald Trump didn’t change the Republican Party, he changed the Republican Party. revealed. People do not change core beliefs in a few years, unless there is an in-between event.

“They just proved that they only care about power. And that’s why they have no program, they have no philosophy of government and they run all these crazy people,” he said.

RON DESANTIS ‘THINKS HE HAS RULING ON THIS EARTH,’ MSNBC COLUMNIST SAYS

Although the Lincoln Project has previously claimed to champion true conservatism in the face of Trump, it has increasingly acted against many Republican candidates regardless of their ideology or ties to the former president.

In September, Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt tweeted that DeSantis would “kill” his political opponents if given the chance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Most infamously, The Lincoln Project was behind a viral hoax to portray supporters of Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as white supremacists ahead of the 2021 gubernatorial election.