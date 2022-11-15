Love Island’s Mackenzie Dipman launches new romance

Mackenzie Dipman found love off the island.

The love island usa the star kicked off her new relationship with Ben Ashby on Instagram with a series of romantic images taken during various outings.

In one of the photos, Mackenzie, who appeared in the second and fourth seasons of the reality show, is dressed in a skin-tight blue dress with a halter top, while Ben, with his arm wrapped around of her, donned a black suit. The pair were also captured sharing sweet hugs and kisses in other candid moments, including a snapshot taken outside a Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament restaurant.

Mackenzie captioned her post, “the season 4 love story you didn’t get to see,” along with a heart emoji.

The couple both have careers in the entertainment industry, the same home state and the same alma mater, but it’s unclear how they met.