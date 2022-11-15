Man fatally shot in downtown St. Paul identified as 33-year-old

A man who was fatally shot in downtown St. Paul was identified Monday as a 33-year-old.

Police and paramedics responding to a 911 call on Sunday just after 2 a.m. found Deondrae R. Atkins, of St. Paul, near a loading dock in the 200 block of West Ninth Street. It was in the area of M Health Fairview Clinics and Specialty Center and Catholic Charities Higher Ground shelter.

Atkins had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body and paramedics pronounced him dead.

No one was under arrest as of Monday afternoon and a police spokesman said the circumstances of Atkins’ homicide remain under investigation.

Investigators have asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.