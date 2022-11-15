Mansfield boy collects 2 tons of food for Massachusetts pantries

Pin 0 Shares

After collecting weeks of food for his local pantry in 2021, Belmond Schwartz said he wants to make it “bigger and better” in a year. The 9-year-old from Mansfield, Massachusetts, has delivered on his promise in a big way, raising 2 tons of food that will go to food pantries in his hometown and the nearby community of Easton as they prepare to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. In addition to the 4,000 pounds of food, Belmond raised approximately $4,000 in donations for local food shelters. The fourth-grader and his family, along with other volunteers, delivered food and donations to food pantries on Sunday. Belmond said he was inspired to collect all that food over the past two years after a family trip to California, where he saw homeless and hungry people. “I saw tents on the streets and I had never seen one in my life,” Belmond said of his trip to California last year. “So I asked the parents what it was and they told me people couldn’t afford to live, so they had to live in tents and they didn’t have much.” To make this year’s collection bigger and better, Belmond and his parents, Steven and Lily, founded the non-profit organization to collect food and monetary donations. Their big fundraiser was at their “Belmond’s Wish” event at Camp Maplewood in Easton which took place in place of Belmond’s birthday, which is around Thanksgiving. Instead of birthday presents, he asked people to bring food donations. So they came in droves,” said Steven Schwartz. “Hundreds of people came. I think all the kids had a blast and it was incredibly rewarding.” “Walmart helped and other organizations helped us get all that food – 4,000 pounds of food, more than double what we received last year, which is amazing,” Lily Schwartz said. “It was really amazing to see that everyone believed in this little kid and gave up on his birthday,” she said. added. “He believes that if he can give a little, then you can give a little. And if we all give a little, then it will be a lot.” Steven Schwartz said the plan is to continue the effort to raise food for local pantries through another Belmond’s Wish charity event. Again, the goal is to do bigger and better in 2023.

Cnn