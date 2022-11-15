Matthew Mcconaughey Shares Nsfw Photo In Honor Of National Pickle Day

Alright, alright, alright, alright.

To celebrate National Pickle Day, Matthew McConaughey shared an NSFW nude photo of himself holding a jar of pickles in front of an open fridge. Along with the November 14 photo – in which he has his back to the camera – shared on Instagram, the gentlemen The actor simply wrote that he was “marinated”. And judging by the fan reaction to her photo that pretty much gave the whole thing away, there’s no doubt they were, too.

Noting the placement of the other condiments the actor stood in front of, one user commented, “To be that soy sauce.” Another added: “If I didn’t like pickles before then I definitely do now.” However, a few were able to see past the hustle and bustle and observe the shelves themselves instead, with a third adding: “I think I like it more because his fridge looks like a person’s. mean.”

Note that this is not the only times McConaughey stripped naked on camera. Just two years ago, the actor went all out for his role in the thriller Serenity.