McDaniel will run for another term as RNC chairman

McDaniel was former President Donald Trump’s choice to chair the committee after the 2016 election, and she was a close ally of his, although she took steps after 2020 to demonstrate that the RNC would be a neutral force. in a 2024 presidential primary. She privately indicated to several RNC members after the 2020 election that the next two-year term could potentially be her last.

But earlier this year, McDaniel began telling people she planned to stay, and the prospect of her serving again came up during a meeting she had with Trump. The former president hinted that she had his support: This spring, Trump recorded a video praising her, saying she was doing a “tremendous job”.

After last Tuesday’s election, several of McDaniel’s allies who sit on the RNC, including Richard Porter of Illinois, Glenn McCall of South Carolina and Jessica Patterson of California, began calling other committee members to encourage them to support McDaniel’s re-election. To win the presidency, a candidate must receive a majority of support from the 168 committee members; those close to McDaniel say nearly 100 members have pledged their support.

There have been calls for change on the committee in some corners of the GOP following last week’s election result. Several figures, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, said the party needs new leadership at all levels, including at the RNC.

McDaniel’s allies, however, argue that the leadership change on the committee would cause upheaval, given that preparations are already underway for the 2024 election cycle, including for the upcoming primary debates and for the party convention. , which will be held in Milwaukee.

The chair will be decided at the next winter meeting of the RNC, scheduled for January.

It’s unclear if McDaniel will ultimately face a challenge. While the presidency has generally been held by serving committee members, two names that have drawn attention are outsiders. One is New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor but has been credited with helping several of the party’s winners in New York with his stronger-than-expected performance.

Another is Mercedes Schlapp, a former Trump White House official who is the wife of American Conservative Union Chairman Matt Schlapp.