Midterm Election Results and News

Democrat Katie Hobbs will win the Arizona gubernatorial race, CNN projects, beating one of the most prominent defenders of former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

Calling the 2020 election rigged, Republican Kari Lake had repeatedly said she would not have certified Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona in 2020. Hobbs, as Arizona’s secretary of state, had dismissed the GOP’s lies about the election.

Lake’s defeat follows the defeat of two other high-profile election deniers in the state – Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters and Secretary of State Mark Finchem.

Prior to the screening, Lake had already begun casting doubt on the 2022 results.

During an appearance on right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s talk show on Thursday, she said: “I hate that they slow down and drag their feet and delay the inevitable. They don’t want to reveal the truth, c that is to say, We have won.”

There is no evidence that election officials delayed reporting the results. At a news conference Thursday, Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, recalled Lake’s comments. “It’s offensive to Kari Lake to say that these people behind me are slowing this down when they’re working 2 to 6 p.m.,” Gates, a Republican, said, pointing to the election workers who helped count the ballots behind him. . through a window.

Lake, a former Fox 10 news anchor in Phoenix, quickly became one of the most high-profile Republicans of the 2022 cycle as she and Hobbs vied to replace Republican limited-time Governor Doug Ducey. The incumbent governor had endorsed Lake’s main opponent, but then backed Lake in the general election.

Hobbs, a former social worker who worked with victims of domestic violence before becoming a state legislator, campaigned much more low-key and low-key, limiting her access to reporters and hosting small, intimate events with supporters. She has made democracy and abortion rights her central focus, portraying Lake as an “extreme” and “dangerous” figure who could compromise the sanctity of the 2024 presidential election by refusing to certify the results.