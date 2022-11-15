Moving Cryptos to Wallets and Tweets to Trash?

Sam Bankman-Fried’s unusual tweet thread “WHAT HAPPENED” is complete.

Prominent tweets are missing from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Twitter feed.

The prying eyes of the crypto community and off-chain regulators are 24/7 on everything and everyone related to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Lately, the alleged involvement of wallets linked to Alameda Research, the sister company of the FTX, in initiating crypto transfers and SBF’s Twitter strategy raised high speculations.

The recent review of Alameda’s balance sheet by CoinDesk unveiled the data on the firm’s crypto and non-crypto asset holdings. According to it, Alameda’s whole foundation was built solely on FTX’s native token, FTT.

Secondly, it held $292 million worth of unlocked SOL, $863 million worth of locked SOL, and $41 million worth of SOL collateral. The reserves also included other cryptos such as SRM, OXY, MAPS, and FIDA. This disclosure demystified the loopholes of the SBF’s empire and revealed its troubling situation.

Unknown Ulterior Motives of the Chaos

Following its collapse, Alameda, FTX, and its 134 subsidiaries filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. Ever since then, as per various crypto trackers, the insolvent trading firm has been transferring its crypto assets to other wallets. Accordingly, a $2.7 million worth of crypto transfer that included tokens like SRM, FTT, and UNI was initiated. Ultimately, pointing out Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda as the initiator.

Apart from these unlabeled crypto transfers, Sam Bankman-Fried’s act of strategically deleting his tweets is stealing the show. Twitter users sensed something fishy about the quivering change in SBF’s tweet counts. Irrelevantly, Sam Bankman-Fried started off a tweet – “WHAT”, on Monday and continued adding in separate alphabets forming a speculative tweet thread. The ulterior motive of this irrelevance was unknown until his action of removing certain tweets was detected.

This strategy added to evidence that SBF tried to trick the Twitter bots by posting a new tweet and deleting the old one simultaneously. He has now succeeded in completing “WHAT HAPPENED” through a tweet thread of 9 replies. Such plots continue to grab the attention of the watchdogs toward the FTX empire.