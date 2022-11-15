Nas’ Los Angeles home ransacked by burglars

Rapper Nas’ multimillion-dollar mansion in Calabasas, California was ‘trashed’ after two masked burglars broke into his home over the weekend as the rapper celebrated the release of his latest album in New York.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials told the Post that a security guard employed by the ‘Illmatic’ rapper — full name Nasir Jones — reported there were possible prowlers around the home on Mulholland Drive. November 12 around 8:30 p.m.

Video obtained by investigators showed two masked men wearing gloves and dark clothing climbed the fence and broke into the house, Lt. Dustin Carr said.

“When the deputies answered the call, they found the place had been ransacked,” Carr said,

TMZ reported that the pair broke down a back door and Nas’ team was alerted via Ring camera footage.

Rappers Hit-Boy and Nas attend the ‘King’s Disease III’ album celebration this weekend. WireImage

Nas was in New York to celebrate the release of his latest album “King’s Disease III” with rapper Andre 3000 and other notable artists.

It is unclear what has been taken with authorities saying the incident is still under investigation.