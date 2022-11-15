NFL Week 11 Odds | Betting odds for every NFL Week 11 game

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Nfl Week 11 Odds | Betting Odds For Every Nfl Week 11 Game

The NFL season is now halfway through, but there’s still time for teams to play late for the playoffs. Dive into the Week 11 schedule and check out the latest betting odds for Week 11 of the NFL season.

Up to $1,250 First Bet on Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits® with code NPBONUSFULL

New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full terms and conditions apply.

The Betmgm Logo

Risk-free first bet up to $1,000 with NPBONUS

New customers only. Must be 21 years or older. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. (Welcome offer not available in New York) Full terms and conditions apply.

Nfl Week 11 Odds | Betting Odds For Every Nfl Week 11 Game

Bet up to $1,000, get refunded if you lose with promo code NYPOST1000

21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. The T&Cs apply.

Nfl Week 11 Odds | Betting Odds For Every Nfl Week 11 Game

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000

21+. New customers only. AZ, CT, IA, IL, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, WV, WY only. T&Cs apply

The Bet Rivers Logo

2nd Chance Bet Up to $500 ($100 in New York) with NYPBOUS

New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player must make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full terms and conditions apply.

Nfl Week 11 Odds | Betting Odds For Every Nfl Week 11 Game

Bet $20, get $200 in free bets

21+. New customers only. CO and AV only. The T&Cs apply.

Nfl Week 11 Odds | Betting Odds For Every Nfl Week 11 Game

Bet $20, get $100 in free bets

21+; New customers only. NJ &; AP only. Full terms and conditions apply.

Nfl Week 11 Odds | Betting Odds For Every Nfl Week 11 Game

Get a first deposit of $250

21+, new customers only. NJ and CT only. Full terms and conditions apply.

Sport Superbook Logo

Bet $5 on anything, get $50 guaranteed!

New users only, 21+. Offer available in CO only. Full terms and conditions apply.

Betparx

Risk Free First Bet Up to $750 with NYPBONUS

New users only, 21+. Offer available only in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Full terms and conditions apply.

Nfl Week 11 Odds | Betting Odds For Every Nfl Week 11 Game

50% bonus on first deposit up to $250 bonus

New users only, 21+. Available in New Jersey only. Full terms and conditions apply.

Nfl Week 11 Odds | Betting Odds For Every Nfl Week 11 Game

Bet $5 Get $250 in Free Bets with NYPBONUS

21+. New MI customers only. The T&Cs apply.

Betting on the NFL?

NFL Week 11 Schedule

Thursday, November 17

Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers – 8:20 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 42
Titans +145 (+3) -110 More than -110
Packers -165 (-3) -110 Less than -110

Sunday November 20

Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5
Panthers +500 (+12) -110 More than -110
crows -700 (-12) -110 Less than -110

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 50
Bear +140 (+3) -110 More than -110
Falcons -160 (-3) -110 Less than -110

Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 47
Browns +350 (+9.5) -110 More than -110
Invoices -450 (-9.5) -110 Less than -110

Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 46
the Lions +160 (+3) -110 More than -110
giants -180 (-3) -110 Less than -110

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 39
Rams +150 (+3) -110 More than -110
Saints -170 (-3) -110 Less than -110

New York Jets @ New England Patriots 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 38.5
Jets +150 (+3) -110 More than -110
patriots -170 (-3) -110 Less than -110

Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5
Eagles -350 (-7.5) -110 More than -110
Foals +275 (+7.5) -110 Less than -110

Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1:00 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5
Commanders -155 (-3) -110 More than -110
Texas +135 (+3) -110 Less than -110

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5
Raiders +125 (+2.5) -110 More than -110
Broncos -145 (-2.5) -110 Less than -110

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5
bengals -225 (-5) -110 More than -110
Steelers +185 (+5) -110 Less than -110

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 47.5
Cowboys -120 (-1) -110 More than -110
vikings +100 (+1) -110 Less than -110

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 49.5
Chiefs -315 (-7) -110 More than -110
Chargers +215 (+7) -110 Less than -110

monday november 21

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 8:15 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 43.5
49ers -380 (-8) -110 More than -110
Cardinals +300 (+8) -110 Less than -110

New York Post

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleBinance Chief Calls For A Super Fund To Save Crypto… Where Have We Heard This Before?
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR