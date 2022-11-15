Nfl Week 11 Odds | Betting Odds For Every Nfl Week 11 Game

Commercial content. 21+.



The NFL season is now halfway through, but there’s still time for teams to play late for the playoffs. Dive into the Week 11 schedule and check out the latest betting odds for Week 11 of the NFL season.

NFL Week 11 Schedule



Thursday, November 17



Tennessee Titans @ Green Bay Packers – 8:20 p.m.



Moneyline Spread Total 42 Titans +145 (+3) -110 More than -110 Packers -165 (-3) -110 Less than -110

Sunday November 20



Carolina Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens – 1 p.m.



Moneyline Spread Total 43.5 Panthers +500 (+12) -110 More than -110 crows -700 (-12) -110 Less than -110

Chicago Bears @ Atlanta Falcons 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 50 Bear +140 (+3) -110 More than -110 Falcons -160 (-3) -110 Less than -110

Cleveland Browns @ Buffalo Bills 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 47 Browns +350 (+9.5) -110 More than -110 Invoices -450 (-9.5) -110 Less than -110

Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 46 the Lions +160 (+3) -110 More than -110 giants -180 (-3) -110 Less than -110

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 39 Rams +150 (+3) -110 More than -110 Saints -170 (-3) -110 Less than -110

New York Jets @ New England Patriots 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 38.5 Jets +150 (+3) -110 More than -110 patriots -170 (-3) -110 Less than -110

Philadelphia Eagles @ Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Eagles -350 (-7.5) -110 More than -110 Foals +275 (+7.5) -110 Less than -110

Washington Commanders @ Houston Texans 1:00 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 44.5 Commanders -155 (-3) -110 More than -110 Texas +135 (+3) -110 Less than -110

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos 4:05 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5 Raiders +125 (+2.5) -110 More than -110 Broncos -145 (-2.5) -110 Less than -110

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers 4:25 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 41.5 bengals -225 (-5) -110 More than -110 Steelers +185 (+5) -110 Less than -110

Dallas Cowboys @ Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m.

Moneyline Spread Total 47.5 Cowboys -120 (-1) -110 More than -110 vikings +100 (+1) -110 Less than -110

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 p.m.



Moneyline Spread Total 49.5 Chiefs -315 (-7) -110 More than -110 Chargers +215 (+7) -110 Less than -110

monday november 21



San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals 8:15 p.m.