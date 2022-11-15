NFT Tech Announces Upgrade to the OTCQB

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$NFT #Facebook—NFT Technologies Inc. (NEO: NFT | Frankfurt: 8LO | OTCQB: NFTFF) (“NFT Tech”), a leading technology company partnering with top-tier brands to accelerate their entry into the world of web3 through innovative technologies and unparalleled creativity, is pleased to announce its successful upgrade from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the “OTCQB”), a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the NEO Exchange (the “NEO”) under the symbol “NFT” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “8LO”. The Company previously received Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility to support trading on the OTCQB on August 2, 2022. NFT will commence trading on the OTCQB as of the market open on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, under the symbol “NFTFF”.

“We are pleased to join over 900 other companies on the OTCQB. We’re pleased with the increased access this will grant to our investors and customers who are eager to own a piece of NFT Tech,” said Wayne Lloyd, Executive Chairman of NFT Tech.

The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for US investors, OTCQB helps companies to potentially build their visibility, expand their liquidity, and diversify their shareholder base on an established US public market. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

About NFT Tech

NFT Tech works to develop infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, build and generate revenue from web3 games and assets, and bring insights and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the metaverse.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to uplisting to the OTCQB Market. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct or that the listing will continue. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Prospectus. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

