NHS Scotland plans to remove ‘barriers’ to irreversible operations for transgender patients

Sam, 26, decided to pay for private therapy sessions when she began to question her gender identity when she was just 21, after being told she should wait two and a half years for an appointment with the NHS.

She was initially thrilled when given a private appointment, and after diagnosing herself as a trans man after researching online, she was given the green light to start hormone therapy and undergo a double mastectomy after just two one-hour appointments with a doctor.

Just two years after starting hormone therapy and after a double mastectomy, she began to suffer from health complications and realized she didn’t want to have a full gender reassignment operation.

By the time her first appointment with the NHS arrived, she began to realize she had made a mistake – and told doctors she was now seeking help to become a woman again.

Sam is speaking out now with the aim of helping others struggling with gender identity – and warning them of the dangers of going through the process too quickly without proper therapeutic support.

Sam, from the Midlands, said: “I am now reconnecting with my natural body in the form it is currently in and my life is about moving forward.

“I have the permanent effects of my trip, but they don’t invalidate me as a woman.

“I still feel regret towards the medical measures I took during my transition, but I am working on loving and accepting my body as it is rather than as it was and as I would like it to be.

“I believe that therapy should be involved at all stages of the transition process to help spot and explore any red flags that may appear in a person’s transition journey.

“I also think that more information should be given to individuals to ensure that their informed consent is truly informed.

“It’s been a really tough journey for me, and I’ve lost a lot of friends in the process who thought I was kind of anti-trans.

“I saw a community full of so many people who had made the transition and it had finally made them happy; and looking back, I looked at them and thought that would be what would make me happy too.

‘I now know I’m not a trans man, but I haven’t had enough therapy to explore what’s really going on with me and help me realize that I don’t have to fit into a box of one of the genres defined by societal standards.

“I went through the process and regretted my decision, so I feel well placed to share a different perspective on what should be done differently to help people who question their identity.

“The industry is under tremendous pressure from the trans community to get things done quickly due to suicide statistics. It freaked me out and I felt like I had to do everything as quickly as possible to avoid feeling like this.