Non-League side make official offer to sign Erling Haaland on 28-day loan from Man City ‘to keep their game fit’ during World Cup break

Non-league side Ashton United tried to sign Erling Haaaland on loan from Manchester City.

In a hilarious post, which momentarily crashed the club’s website, the seventh-tier National League North side offered to keep Haaland fit during the World Cup break.

Getty Haaland was planning a month off from football

Although Haaland is in frightening form with 23 goals in 18 games for City, his efforts at international level were not enough to book Norway a place in Qatar.

This means the striker will have a month off while other countries compete for football’s biggest prize.

Rather than rest and relax, Haaland was offered the chance to maintain his fitness by Ashton United.

In a story titled: ‘Club Statement: Loan Approach’. The team posted a genius story that included quotes from their manager.

Ashton United can confirm the club have submitted a 28-day loan approach for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

It read: “With the current Premier League champions not in action until the end of December due to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Robins have contacted our neighbors the Etihad in order to maintain the fitness of Haaland with him without being involved in Qatar.

“Speaking to ashtonunited.co.uk after Saturday’s loss to Gainsborough Trinity, Robins manager Michael Clegg said: ‘It makes sense.

“‘City don’t play, and we want to help by keeping Erling fit, it makes more sense for him to play golf for six weeks.

“”We think he will be a perfect fit for us and will fit in very well with our team dynamic. “

“The club have not yet received a response from Manchester City.”

Arsenal legend Paul Merson recently said that Erling Haaland “won’t score 60 goals in Ligue 2”, and around 80 outside the league?