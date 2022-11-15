Now Driving License Will Be Made Without Driving Test, And No Need To Visit RTO Office For License – jkbreakingnews.net

Pin 0 Shares

Driving License : It is believed by the elders that driving license is a very challenging task of our country. Almost everyone is afraid of this test. But now as per the new rule, you will not have to make frequent trips to the Regional Transport Office.

Not only this, now you will not even have to stand in a long queue at the RTO office and neither will you have to give a driving test. What changes have been made, let us tell you in detail about this.

Driving test is no longer required

According to the changed rules, at present, you will not need to give a driving test in the RTO office to get a driving permit. Now the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has implemented the new rule.

Going to driving school

For your information, let us tell you that now you will need to go to driving school instead of RTO office to get driving permit. Yes, you can go to any driving school and enroll your name for the permit. Apart from this, if you want, you can also prepare from a driving school and from there you can also take a certificate of preparation. By doing this you will not have to go through the driving test at the auto office. The certificate you have will be sent after placing it in the permit papers. This way you will also get your driving permit.

Follow this process to make driving license

Let us tell you that according to this new rule, to get a driving license without test, you will have to take training from a recognized driving test center. But these centers should have a validity of 5 years, after which you can renew them. After completion of training in these setters, you will also have to pass the examination conducted by them. After passing, a certificate will be given to you by the center. On the basis of this certificate received by you, the driving license will be issued by the RTO.

