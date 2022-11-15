Oklahoma school district receives $4.5 million from philanthropist

Oklahoma school district receives $4.5 million from billionaire philanthropist
Help is part of MacKenzie Scott’s Commitment 2020 Give Back
A school district in Oklahoma received $4.5 million from a billionaire philanthropist. The aid is part of the MacKenzie Scott Commitment 2020 giving mission. Cushing Public Schools was selected to help further enrich student learning through experiences and a welcoming environment. Cushing Superintendent Melissa Amon said it was an unexpected blessing.
