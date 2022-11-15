Old video shows Cristiano Ronaldo being given the tough love during Manchester United training match by Roy Keane, who he says is his favorite captain

Cristiano Ronaldo had one of the best mentors in Roy Keane and the Manchester United man still values him highly.
Signed from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2003, a winning mentality was quickly instilled in him by his skipper.
It was a time when United were still the best in the country and second-best was not an option.
And Keane was as fierce a leader as you could find in the late 90s and early 90s, and he made sure Ronaldo knew exactly what was expected of him besides his stunning flicks and tricks and finishes .
These responsibilities included keeping track of his marker and ensuring his counterpart was unable to cause damage via a cross or a shot.
If you didn’t live up to Keane’s high standards, he would let you know, as Ronaldo found out.
During a match at the training ground, after losing his man down the left side which led to a goal, Keane can be heard yelling at him to stay focused: ‘Come on, Cristiano’.
This introduction to life at Old Trafford has undoubtedly served Ronaldo well.
stars
England World Cup squad numbers revealed as players cheered from St George’s Park
The 37-year-old has won five Ballon d’Ors and scored 144 goals for United during his two spells at the club.
But his time at the club is up following his decision to give an interview to TalkTV’s Piers Morgan.
He targeted several people at the club as well as former teammates Gary Neville, but Roy Keane was spared criticism.
“As I’ve mentioned many times, Roy Keane for me was my best captain ever,” he said when asked why he liked him over Neville.
“Rio Ferdinand helped me a lot. He was my neighbor, I was his neighbor. So very, very good guys.
“Not just because they speak well of me, but they were there in the locker room.
“They are footballers. They know how players think and behave and so on.
Watch ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored: 90 Minutes with Ronaldo’, 8:00 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday on TalkTV. Find TalkTV on Sky 526, Virgin Media 606, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 and Sky Glass 508, live and on demand on the TalkTV app, streaming services and on Talk.TV.
BET talkSPORT: Odds on Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club with Chelsea among favorites
More about Cristiano Ronaldo:
talkSPORT BET DEAL OF THE DAY
Bet €10 Get €30 free bets* – CLAIM HERE
18+ Sign up, bet £10+ at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. No collection. Get 3 x £10 free bets on selected events. 7 day bonus expiration. Card payments only. Click for T&Cs. BeGambleAware.org | Please play responsibly
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports