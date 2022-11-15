Old video shows Cristiano Ronaldo being given the tough love during Manchester United training match by Roy Keane, who he says is his favorite captain

Cristiano Ronaldo had one of the best mentors in Roy Keane and the Manchester United man still values ​​him highly.

Signed from Sporting Lisbon in the summer of 2003, a winning mentality was quickly instilled in him by his skipper.

Getty Ronaldo revealed in an interview with Piers Morgan that Keane was his favorite captain

It was a time when United were still the best in the country and second-best was not an option.

And Keane was as fierce a leader as you could find in the late 90s and early 90s, and he made sure Ronaldo knew exactly what was expected of him besides his stunning flicks and tricks and finishes .

These responsibilities included keeping track of his marker and ensuring his counterpart was unable to cause damage via a cross or a shot.

If you didn’t live up to Keane’s high standards, he would let you know, as Ronaldo found out.

During a match at the training ground, after losing his man down the left side which led to a goal, Keane can be heard yelling at him to stay focused: ‘Come on, Cristiano’.

This introduction to life at Old Trafford has undoubtedly served Ronaldo well.

Twitter: samueluckhurst Ronaldo lost his man in training, leading to a goal

Twitter: samueluckhurst Roy Keane, who stood on the goal line, was unimpressed

Stunning images from the encyclopedia @utd_clips of Keane berating an 18-year-old Ronaldo for not keeping up with training. Ronaldo was in United’s own zone as they held the lead last season #mufc pic.twitter.com/k0dBBUI274 —Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) June 28, 2022

The 37-year-old has won five Ballon d’Ors and scored 144 goals for United during his two spells at the club.

But his time at the club is up following his decision to give an interview to TalkTV’s Piers Morgan.

He targeted several people at the club as well as former teammates Gary Neville, but Roy Keane was spared criticism.

“As I’ve mentioned many times, Roy Keane for me was my best captain ever,” he said when asked why he liked him over Neville.

Ronaldo is now trying to plan his United departure by speaking to TalkTV

“Rio Ferdinand helped me a lot. He was my neighbor, I was his neighbor. So very, very good guys.

“Not just because they speak well of me, but they were there in the locker room.

“They are footballers. They know how players think and behave and so on.

