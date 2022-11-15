Olivia Culpo recalls her own ‘traumatic’ past relationships

Some things break your heart, but fix your vision.

Before Olivia Culpo found herself in a committed relationship with an NFL player Christian McCaffreythe model has known more than one heartbreak.

During the November 14 episode of The Culpo sistersOlivia looked back on her dating history as she discussed the relationship struggles between her sister Aurora Culpo and husband Mikey Borton.

“I feel bad for Aurora because I think she doesn’t believe she can just be with someone who just wants to be with her,” Olivia said in her confessional. “That’s how it reads to me and it really, really breaks my heart because she deserves so much more.”

Olivia continued, “I’ve been cheated on and lied to quite a bit in my past. Once the trust is broken, it’s over. It’s so hard to fix that relationship. I’ve been through the hell and those were traumatic experiences.”