Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel won’t ignore last year’s slap at 2023 ceremony, but won’t make light of it

Jimmy Kimmel is gearing up for his third Oscars home gig, so of course we’re still talking about the infamous Slap. Kimmel, who is hosting the 2023 Oscars, is keeping the convo going and promises to address the time Will Smith punched Chris Rock when he leads the ceremony this spring.

Kimmel said in addition he can’t ignore the slapgate, an incident that seems endless even seven months after it first happened.

“It has to happen one way or another,” he said. “You know, I don’t necessarily want to light it up, because for comedians, comedians are crazy about it. It’s one of those things that, for a group of people who find everything funny, it’s like, not funny, you know? But of course you have to.

Oscar audiences at the show and at home were equally shocked when Smith approached the stage where Rock was presenting and slapped himself after making a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s bald head. Smith has since been banned from Academy events — including the Oscars — for 10 years.

Mentioning the Best Picture winner confusion that occurred when he hosted his first Oscars in 2017, Kimmel said the hosts have a duty to discuss such monumental events: “Just like when they read the wrong winner a year when I hosted the Oscars, we had to mention it next year.

Kimmel also poked fun at himself for his obnoxious Emmys stunt, which fell flat when he stole the show from Quinta Brunson by lying at her feet while she accepted the award for her writing on Abbott Elementary School. While the late-night host has been slammed on Twitter for disrespecting Brunson and doing his part for too long, it looks like he’s planning to stay vertical all night.

“I will be standing. I learned my lesson. I’ll be up,” he said, before joking, “Actually, I’ll be wearing lifts.”

Kimmel will host the 2023 Oscars on Sunday, March 12, when the show airs live on ABC. Watch Kimmel’s full interview with in addition in the video above.