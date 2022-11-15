Pakistani Prime Minister Orders Review of Oscar Film Ban, Aide Says : NPR

toggle caption PA PA

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s prime minister has ordered a review of the country’s ban on entry to the Oscars, the film joylanddays after the measure was imposed, said one of his advisers.

The film, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Oscars and won at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

But the film has sparked controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors last week banned its showing in cinemas, rescinding a previous green light for the release.

According to a tweet on Monday evening from Salman Sufi, adviser to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, a high-level committee is being set up to assess joyland and review the ban.

Transgender people are seen as outcasts by many in Pakistan, despite some progress with a law that protects their rights and a landmark Supreme Court ruling designating them as a third gender.

“Committee will weigh complaints as well as merits to decide on his release to Pakistan,” Sufi tweeted. He could not immediately be contacted for further details.

The film’s director, Saim Sadiq, called the ban “unconstitutional and illegal”.

joyland was due to be released in Pakistan on Friday.