PICTURED: Gisele enjoys a walk in Costa Rica with jiu-jitsu coach Joaquim Valente

Newly single Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen has been pictured dating a handsome jiu-jitsu instructor – in photos that have sparked a wave of rumors that the mother-of-two has already moved on from ex-husband Tom Brady.

Bundchen, 42, finalized her divorce from NFL superstar Brady, 45, two weeks ago. Then, on Saturday night, she had dinner in Costa Rica – where she has long had a home – with handsome Brazilian fitness trainer Joaquim Valente.

The images sparked speculation that the model had already found new love in her life – rumors that insiders were quick to smack as nothing more than gossip, telling DailyMail.com exclusively that Bundchen and Valente are nothing more than friends.

Valente, based since 2007 in Miami, hails from Rio de Janeiro, 1,000 miles northeast of Bundchen’s hometown of Horizontina, and runs the Valente Brothers academy with older brother Pedro and Gui.

He has known Bundchen for at least a year and a half and teaches family jiu-jitsu.

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente are pictured after dinner on Saturday night at a quaint Japanese restaurant in Costa Rica

Valente has known Bundchen for more than a year and a half and taught martial arts to the model and her two children.

Bundchen and Valente are both originally from Brazil and share a love of sport and wellness

Their group included six adults and at least eight children, including the two from Bundchen with Tom Brady

Bundchen, 42, finalized her divorce from Brady two weeks ago and sources close to the model have denied a romantic relationship with the martial arts instructor (pictured)

The group waits to board their vehicles in the Costa Rican coastal town

Tom and Gisele confirmed they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage on October 28. They are seen at the Met Gala in May 2019

In August, Bundchen posed for Dust magazine with Valente, discussing her love for the martial art and saying her children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, are also fans of the sport.

Saturday’s outing included six adults and eight children.

Besides Valente and Bundchen, the children’s guardian, Jordan, was also present.

The group ate at Koji, a Japanese restaurant in the resort town of Santa Teresa.

Travel guide Fodor’s describes it as a “hip sushi place on a dusty dirt road” and says Koji is “one of the most popular restaurants in the area.”

“Fabulous sushi, sashimi and tempura are carefully prepared, and there’s a daily blackboard menu with hand rolls and wraps,” they note.

“About 30 wooden tables are scattered around a gravel-bottomed Zen garden, with palm trees and a grove of bamboo.

“The decor is mostly made up of votive candles, flaming torches and hanging tin lamps.”

Yet despite the romantic setting, sources close to the recently divorced model flatly denied that the pair were dating.

“He was his kids’ jiu-jitsu teacher for years,” the insider told DailyMail.com. “There is no truth to the rumors that they are dating.”

Page Six was the first to report that Bundchen and Valente were an item, calling him a “new man” and “new pressure.”

The Saturday night excursion was a family affair, with a large number of children running around

Bundchen has owned a home in Costa Rica for several years and is believed to be keeping it after her divorce

In February, Bundchen shared a video of herself practicing the sport with Valente and her brothers at their gym.

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better,” she wrote on social media.

“I feel stronger, more confident and empowered since I started practicing self-defense.

“I think this is an important skill for everyone, but especially for us women. Thank you @ValenteBrothers for being such great teachers and making the training so fun. I look forward to continuing to improve. Let’s go -y! [fist emoji].’

At the time, her then-husband responded to her Twitter post, joking, “My days of leaving dishes in the sink are numbered.”

But now an insider has told DailyMail.com the couple (seen in February) are just friends and that Joaquim has been his children’s instructor “for years”.

Joaquim (right) is pictured with his brothers Pedro and Gui Valente, with whom he runs a gym in Miami

After their divorce, which was quickly settled thanks to a meticulously prepared pre-nuptial, Brady will keep his $17 million mansion on Miami’s Indian Creek Island, often referred to as the “Billionaire Bunker.”

Brady, who is estimated to be worth around $333million, and his ex-wife bought the waterfront property in 2020 before tearing it down and starting construction on their dream home, which still stands In progress.

Bundchen, the world’s highest-paid model with an estimated net worth of $400 million, reportedly agreed she would keep their vacation home on Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula.

She quietly bought a modest $1.25 million home in Miami Beach in February and has reportedly purchased a larger property in the Miami area as well.

They should share custody of their two children.