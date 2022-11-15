Police arrest electric scooter scam, 20 people arrested in 3 states

According to the police, more than 1,000 people were duped on the pretext of selling electric scooters.

New Delhi:

Twenty people have been arrested in three states for allegedly deceiving more than 1,000 people under the guise of selling electric scooters, police said Monday.

Of the defendants, 11 from Bihar, four from Telangana, three from Jharkhand and two from Karnataka, they said.

Victims were first asked to make an online payment of Rs 499 for registration and were then asked to transfer money for transportation and vehicle insurance among others.

After receiving the money, they used to tell the victims there would be a delay in delivering the vehicles and trick them, police said.

The defendants were identified as TV Venkatachala (35), Nagesh SP (31), Sushant Kumar (22), Rajesh Kumar (29), Aman Kumar (25), Anish (26), Bittu (27), Sanni (22) , Nawlesh Kumar (22), Adaitya (22), Vivek Kumar (25), Murari Kumar (38), Ajay Kumar (19), Abinash Kumar (22), Prince Kumar Gupta (37), Vadithya Chinna (22), Anand Kumar (21), Katravath Shiva Kumar (22), Katravath Ramesh (19) and G Srinu (21).

The fraud was exposed based on the complaint of a person who alleged that he lost Rs 30,998 due to the fraud. Police tracked down one of the suspects in Bangalore. His interrogation exposed the entire gang.

Seven laptops, 38 smart phones, 25 basic phones, two hard drives, two smart watches and 114 SIM cards were recovered from their possession, police said.

