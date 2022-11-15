Prime Minister’s advice for the Ukraine crisis at the G20 summit

“During the last century, the Second World War wreaked havoc on the world. After that, the leaders of the time made a serious effort to take the path of peace. Now it is our turn”, said the prime minister.

The Prime Minister met US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the summit, where the global food crisis, climate change and the conflict in Ukraine are on the agenda.

The Prime Minister said that “the need of the hour is to show concrete and collective determination to ensure peace, harmony and security in the world”. “I am confident that next year, when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to bring a strong message of peace to the world,” he said.

India is set to take over the presidency of the G20, a powerful bloc that accounts for 85% of global GDP and 75% of global trade, and will host the summit next year.

The Prime Minister highlighted the global challenges of the war in Ukraine, climate change and the Covid pandemic and their impact on global supply chains. “There is a crisis of essential goods all over the world. The challenge for poor citizens in every country is more serious,” he said.

“Nor should we shy away from recognizing that multilateral institutions such as the UN have failed on these issues. And we have all failed to bring about the proper reforms there. Therefore, today the world is waiting more from the G-20,” he said. added.

Highlighting how India has ensured food security for its citizens as well as several other countries during Covid, the Prime Minister pointed to the global fertilizer shortage. “Today’s fertilizer shortage is tomorrow’s food crisis, for which the world will have no solution. We need to make a mutual agreement to keep the manure and food grain supply chain stable and secure.

Speaking on energy security, he said India’s security on this front is important for global growth as it is the fastest growing economy in the world. “We should not promote any restrictions on energy supply and the stability of the energy market should be ensured,” he said.

“India is committed to clean energy and clean environment. By 2030, half of our electricity will be generated from renewable sources. Time-limited and affordable financing and supply technology to developing countries are essential for an inclusive energy transition,” said the Prime Minister. .