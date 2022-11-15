Protests in Iran: Court hands down protester’s first death sentence





CNN

—



An Iranian court has handed down the first death sentence linked to the recent protests, convicting the unnamed person of “enmity against God” and “spreading corruption on Earth”, state media report.

This follows weeks of nationwide protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September.

Iran’s Revolutionary Court has sentenced a protester who allegedly set fire to a government building, state media reported.

They were found guilty of “disturbing the public order and peace, the community and collusion to commit a crime against national security, war and corruption on Earth, war by arson and intentional destruction “, according to the state news agency IRNA on Sunday.

Five other people who took part in the protests were sentenced to between five and ten years in prison, found guilty of “collusion to commit a crime against national security and disturbing public order”.

IRNA added that these decisions are preliminary and subject to appeal. The news agency did not name the protester who was sentenced to death or provide details of when and where he committed the alleged crime.

Iran has been rocked by anti-regime protests since September in the biggest show of dissent in years, sparked by outrage over the death of Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who had been detained by the vice squad for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly.

Iranian authorities have since unleashed a brutal crackdown on protesters, having charged at least 1,000 people in Tehran province for their alleged involvement.

Security forces have killed at least 326 people since protests began two months ago, according to the Norwegian-based Iranian human rights NGO.

That figure includes 43 children and 25 women, the group said in an update to its balance sheet on Saturday, saying its published number represented an “absolute minimum”.

CNN cannot independently verify the figure, as non-state media, the internet and protest movements in Iran have all been suppressed. The death toll varies according to opposition groups, international rights organizations and journalists following the ongoing protests.

Despite the threat of arrests – and harsher penalties for those involved – Iranian celebrities and athletes have come forward in support of anti-government protests in recent weeks.

On Friday, United Nations experts urged the Iranian authorities “to stop charging people facing the death penalty for participating, or allegedly participating, in peaceful protests” and “to stop using the death penalty as a a tool to crush protests.”