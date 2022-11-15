Purdue University student accused of killing roommate claims insanity – NBC Chicago

A Purdue University student charged with murder in the stabbing death of his dorm roommate has filed notice in court that he is considering using an insanity defense.

In a motion filed electronically on Friday, Ji Min Sha’s attorney, Kyle Cray, asked the court to appoint “two or three competent and disinterested psychiatrists, psychologists or physicians who have expertise in determining jurisdiction to examine the accused and report to this Court on his jurisdiction”. stand trial. »

The motion also sought to schedule a jurisdictional hearing for Sha, the Journal and Courier reported.

Sha, a 22-year-old cybersecurity specialist from Seoul, South Korea, faces one count of murder in the murder of 20-year-old Varun Manish Chheda of Indianapolis. The two lived at McCutcheon Hall on Purdue’s West Lafayette campus, about 104 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Prosecutors allege Sha stabbed Chheda, a data scientist, repeatedly in the head and neck with a folding knife that officers found on the floor near the chair where Chheda’s body was discovered. .

Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete said Sha called police early on Oct. 5 and told them his roommate had died in their dorm. Officers who arrested Sha found him wearing clothes with blood on them, prosecutors said. An autopsy revealed that Chheda had died of “multiple traumatic sharp force injuries”.

Sha is being held in Tippecanoe County Jail.