Quincy man faces charges after woman was abducted from MBTA station and repeatedly raped

Crime

Christian M. Lynch, 26, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday on multiple charges. A woman in her 60s was kidnapped from the Wollaston MBTA station in Quincy on Saturday and repeatedly raped before being left in a Brockton shopping center parking lot. A suspect in the attack is now facing charges. Christian M. Lynch, 26, of Quincy, was arraigned Monday on multiple counts, including rape, kidnapping, strangulation, assault and battery on a person age 60 or older. He pleaded not guilty and was held without bond, according to court documents obtained by The Boston Globe. The unidentified victim was on her way to work Saturday morning when Lynch kidnapped her from the MBTA station, prosecutors from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office said. She was taken to a place where she was repeatedly a stranger and subjected to hours of sexual assault, the World reported. Later that evening, the woman was driven to Westgate Shopping Center in Brockton and 'released' into the car park, the World reported. She caught the attention of a passerby who contacted the authorities. The victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital shortly after, according to Boston 25 News. According to Worldprosecutors said Lynch allegedly attempted to kidnap another woman earlier from the same MBTA station, but was unsuccessful. Lynch was found in his car by Quincy police shortly after the incident, NBC Boston reported, and admitted to the crime. Lynch's next court date is scheduled for Nov. 23.

