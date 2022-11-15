Republican women make history with midterm wins: ‘It’s time for new blood’

Republican women made history in the 2022 midterm election cycle, winning House and Senate seats never before held by women.

Katie Britt has become the first woman elected to the Senate in the state of Alabama. The senator-elect described the feeling as “surreal” on “Fox & Friends.”

Britt explained to host Ainsley Earhardt that very few people thought her victory would be possible when she announced her candidacy.

“So to be sitting here with you today, preparing to go into orientation, fighting for the American people, is exciting and humbling,” she said Monday.

Britt won her race by 36 points over Democrat Will Boyd, citing a grassroots strategy that involved listening to voters’ concerns rather than simply lecturing the public.

Britt is also the youngest woman to ever serve in the Senate and the only woman in the Senate with school-aged children.

“The Republican Party is the party of parents,” she said. “We are the party of hardworking Americans. It’s exciting to be that voice at the table.”

Lori Chavez-DeRemer also made history when she flipped a seat at Oregon House. She is the first Republican woman and the first Hispanic woman elected to Congress from the state.

Chavez-DeRemer said on “Fox & Friends First” that she has earned the trust of voters after her 8-year career as mayor of Happy Valley, Oregon.

“Oregonians have said loud and clear that they want someone with that proven track record, someone who can roll up their sleeves, someone who can get things done and bring all Oregonians with them,” he said. she told host Carley Shimkus.

Chavez-DeRemer said the election results show Americans want practical, thoughtful leadership.

“They want to see a vibrant economy, that they are safe on their streets, that their children have access to a great education,” she said. “And that’s what we want to do.”

Senator-elect Britt echoed the need to get America back on track.

“People believe it’s time to have new blood, fresh blood in Washington,” she said.