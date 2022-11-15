Rishi Sunak ‘disappointed’ with Matt Hancock’s reality TV move, says politics should be ‘noble’ – POLITICO

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak disagrees with Matt Hancock’s decision to appear on a reality TV show.

Sunak said he was “disappointed” with the former health secretary’s decision to fly to Australia and appear on ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!’ and suggested he was uncomfortable with the level of degradation Hancock put himself through on the show.

“I think most people who get into politics, regardless of party, do so because they care about public service. I think politics at its best can and should actually be quite noble,” Sunak said.

However, the Prime Minister admitted he had not seen the show, adding that he had ‘barely seen my children or anyone else for that matter in the last two weeks’.

Had he watched, Sunak would have seen Hancock performing the following noble tasks:

“Eating the vagina of a sheep, the penis of a camel, and the anus of a cow.

— Swallow a drink made from mealworms.

— To be bombarded with feathers and firearms.

— Crawling through a giant dollhouse filled with snakes and troughs full of offal.

— Cage diving with crocodiles.

Hancock justified his participation in these despicable activities by saying that politicians can use popular television series to better connect with the public.

Hancock served in the Cabinet as health secretary throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, before losing his job in June 2021 after carrying out an extramarital affair in breach of lockdown rules. He was suspended as a Tory MP after signing up for the popular reality TV show.