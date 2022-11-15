RNC chair Ronna McDaniel plans to launch re-election bid

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Monday that she plans to seek re-election to her post, according to a report.

McDaniel, who has served as president since 2017, revealed her plans to RNC members during a Monday press call, as Politico’s Alex Isenstadt reported. His announcement comes as Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who was beaten by Governor Kathy Hochul in last week’s New York gubernatorial race, is said to be likely to ‘explore’ a race for the presidency of the RNC.

“It is likely that he will at least explore it. …He takes calls, talks to people, listens to them, but it didn’t go beyond that,” Zeldin media consultant John Brabender said, as reported by NBC News.

Sources reportedly told the outlet that Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp and his wife, Mercedes, are both considering potential runs.

“We’ve answered the calls,” Matt Schlapp said last Monday, adding that “my wife would be fantastic” as president.

McDaniel predicted GOP majorities in both houses of Congress while appearing on CNN’s State of the Union days before the election. NBC News’ latest projection indicates that the GOP will win a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

Tuesday’s midterms saw Democrats clinch a central Senate seat in Pennsylvania as they defended vulnerable Democratic seats in key swing states of Nevada, Arizona and New Hampshire, giving them control of the Senate during the last two years of Biden’s term. Democrats will retain control of the Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris’ deciding vote even if Republican Herschel Walker unseats Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in Georgia’s runoff election next month.

McDaniel was elected president in 2017 after former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus joined former President Donald Trump’s administration as chief of staff, where he lasted six months. McDaniel chaired the party through the 2018 midterms, which saw Republicans win two Senate seats but lose the House, and in the unprecedented 2020 election that saw widespread mail-in voting and the GOP’s loss of the White House and its majority in the Senate.

McDaniel previously served as Michigan’s Republican Party chairwoman in 2016 and helped lead the state’s first Republican victory in a presidential election since 1988.

“Ronna has been extremely loyal to our movement and her efforts were critical to our tremendous victory in Michigan, and I know she will bring the same passion to the Republican National Committee,” Trump said in 2016.