Russia’s defeat is Ukrainian victory in Kherson (November 14): NPR

toggle caption AFP/Getty Images AFP/Getty Images

As the week begins, here’s a preview and roundup of the main developments from the past week.

What to watch this week

Since Russia’s withdrawal, Ukrainian forces have been working to restore public services and meet the basic needs of residents of the southern city of Kherson. On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the city and hailed Russia’s withdrawal as “the beginning of the end of the war”. But anticipation is building as both sides plot their next moves along staggered front lines.

The G-20 summit continues in Indonesia, where the Russian-Ukrainian war and its global economic fallout loom large. On the sidelines Monday, President Biden discussed Ukraine among others with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Biden is due to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.

The United Nations General Assembly is holding an emergency special session on Monday in Ukraine.

A U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee is holding a hearing on Wednesday titled “The Decline of Russia’s Global Influence.”

On Thursday, the global summit continues with a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Thailand.

The UN-brokered deal to safely export grain and other agricultural products out of the Black Sea is due to expire on Saturday unless extended.

what happened last week

Ukrainians watched american midterms with an eye on the future of aidPresident Zelenskyy calling for “unwavering unity” and support for Ukraine.

United States Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited Kyivon November 8, to talk about world hunger and to push for the renewal of the grain agreement, which was due to expire on November 19. This followed a trip to Ukraine the previous week by the top US diplomat in charge of European and Eurasian affairs, Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried.

American basketball star Brittney Griner was transferred to a Russian penal colony to begin serving his nine-year sentence for drug trafficking on November 9.

A spokesman for the Russian occupation in the Ukrainian region of Kherson died in a car accident, the Kremlin-appointed regional administration said Nov. 9.

Russian forces withdrew from Kherson town – the only regional capital they had taken from Ukraine since launching their invasion in February. On November 11, Ukrainian forces began to enter Kherson and were greeted by cheering locals.

The war in Ukraine was a serious issue at the UN climate conference. Ukraine has used the COP27 summit to talk about how the war has caused “ecocide”, while experts have pointed out that the war is driving a new push for fossil fuels.

In depth

Ukrainians in Kherson celebrate the withdrawal of Russian troops.

A new Banksy mural adorns a destroyed building in Ukraine.

A crash course in organ transplants is helping Ukraine’s cash-strapped healthcare system.

Ukrainian troops enter the city of Kherson after the withdrawal of Russia.

Russia withdraws from Kherson. Why is the US nudging Ukraine in peace talks?

What Russia’s announced withdrawal from Kherson means for the war in Ukraine.

A member of Pussy Riot describes what Brittney Griner can expect in a Russian penal colony.

American basketball star Brittney Griner was sent to a Russian penal colony.

Italy has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, but that is starting to change.

A Russian-appointed official died in a car crash in Kherson, Ukraine.

Special report

Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: see its ripple effects around the globe.

Previous developments

You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more NPR coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR Ukrainian state podcast for updates throughout the day.