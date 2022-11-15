SeedOn Launches USDT Staking Pool with 50% APY and Referral-Based Cashback Opportunities

Blockchain crowdfunding platform SeedOn offers limited-time USDT staking and kicks off a referral program offering cashback rewards to users

IASI, Romania–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SeedOn (https://seedon.io/), a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform, introduces a limited-time USDT staking pool with a 50% annual percentage yield, and kicks off its Referral Program to attract consumers who are interested in participating in transparent crowdfunding campaigns.

Through the end of the year, users will be able to stake their USDT on the SeedOn platform for a 10-day locked staking pool with 50% APY. SeedOn users who invite at least one new user to the platform automatically receive a 10% cashback on their friend’s first swap from $BNB or $USDT to $SEON. Users can invite up to three friends for a total of 10% cashback from their friends’ first token purchase up to $25.

SeedOn’s platform makes equity crowdfunding safer for investors and entrepreneurs alike by leveraging the transparency provided by blockchain technology. The platform releases the raised funds in stages based on the achievement of specific milestones, returning remaining funds if a project falls short of any milestone. Projects looking to raise money on SeedOn undergo a three-step verification procedure before they are approved.

The startup screening process starts with an AI algorithm checking for copyright infringements, and ultimately ends up with a human manually checking and validating the AI system’s findings. SeedOn protects project creators by requiring investors to sign an NDA, which protects intellectual property by only allowing registered investors access to the project’s sensitive information.

“The lucrative USDT yield opportunity and Referral Program are a great way for people to learn about SeedOn and the unprecedented levels of security, trust, and transparency that the platform offers,” says Constantin-Claudiu Minea, Co-Founder and CEO of SeedOn. “We always look for ways to give back to our community while promoting growth.”

About SeedOn

Headquartered in Iasi, Romania, SeedOn has developed the blockchain-based solution that will revolutionize the crowdfunding process to ensure transparent transactions. Utilizing the native $SEON token, users can invest in projects on the platform, with funds being held in escrow and released periodically for additional investor security. Projects and founders will go through an intensive validation process before being granted access to the platform. The smart contract escrow model guarantees safe transfer of funds, expanding the future of crowdfunding for project developers and investors alike.

For more information, visit https://seedon.io/

Contacts

Media

Lea Berdugo

ReBlonde for SeedOn

[email protected]