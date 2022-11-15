Shocks away! Airfix’s Spitfire takes flight again | Hobby

Last name: The Spitfire.

Age: Born in 1959.

Appearance: Well assembled kit.

I’m no expert, but I think you’ll find that the Supermarine Spitfire aircraft dates from 1936. Sorry, I was only referring to the Mk IX variant.

The MK.IX was first developed in 1942. Yes, this is the smaller version.

How much smaller? About 1/72nd of the original.

You mean the Airfix version? This is it – the deadly fighting machine that stood defiantly against the mighty German Luftwaffe.

Well, sort of. It’s a model. The Mk IX model to be precise. An aeronautical classic.

It is a plastic scale model, which children can assemble. Unlikely. It is an aircraft “more than capable of challenging the Fw 190 and the later “F” variant of the Messerschmitt Bf 109″.

What does that mean? This means it can beat the Germans at their own game. It’s all there in the product information.

More often than not, Airfix models were poorly constructed and covered in glue and wonky decals. Not this one. This one is “a beacon of hope for a nation and its people in their darkest hour”.

You probably don’t know the model build because nobody does it anymore. Apparently the company’s sales increased by 40% during the first lockdown.

Oh good? I guess it’s possible that, under the threat of a pandemic, people have become nostalgic for the hobbies of their youth. At the same time, a new generation was discovering the joys of Airfix on TikTok. Then there are celebrities, including Spandau Ballet’s James May and Tony Hadley.

It’s fair to say that people of all ages and walks of life had time to kill and idle hands. Maybe they just find something deeply rewarding in building fighter jets.

Airplane model. If you insist. But Airfix has started selling a larger version of the Spitfire Mk IXc again – a kit not produced since the 1970s.

Is it correct? Yes, and it’s also being made in the UK for the first time since 1981. Large-scale defense construction is returning to Britain. Can’t you just be happy about it?

What is the size of the large size? It’s 1:24, whatever that means.

This equates to a wingspan of about 47cm. So manageable.

And how much does this fighter plane cost? £94.99.

It’s a toy. A big toy. When I finish mine, you’ll be sorry.

Say: “This legendary fighter is ready to rule the skies again.”

Do not tell : “Wait, the wings are upside down.”