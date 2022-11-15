Should I pick up dead leaves in my neighbor’s garden?

Rajesh Khanna
Dear Amy: Years ago I planted a tree in my yard that was very close to my property line.

The tree has grown a lot. It has small leaves, and this year leaf fall is significant. It is painful to clean.

Lots of leaves are falling in my neighbor’s garden. My neighbor has no trees in her garden. All the leaves that fell in his garden come from my tree.

My neighbor and her husband are my age and able-bodied. They have able-bodied millennials living with them.

Do I have to rake his garden?

Tree owner

Dear Tree Owner: While researching your question, I came across a number of unfortunate accounts detailing extreme neighbor disputes caused by falling leaves.

Leaves that fall from a tree become the responsibility of the person who owns the property where they fall. The leaves that land in your garden are your responsibility; the leaves that land in your neighbors’ garden belong to them, no matter where they came from.

However, the tone of your question makes me fear that your tree issue is turning into a leafy dispute. Unless they talk about it, you should let them tend to their leaves, but wouldn’t it be nice of you to offer to at least rake them? The leaves can make excellent mulch or supplement compost.

The branches of your tree that exceed the property line can be cut by your neighbour. If they made that choice, it might reduce the leaf issue for them, but it might upset you.

Dear Amy: I am the grandmother of two wonderful children, a 7 year old girl and a 3 year old boy.

My son-in-law has been overly critical of my granddaughter since she was 4 and is now starting to treat the younger one the same way.

My daughter stood up for her children three years ago and they separated for six months, mainly because of her inability to be more patient with the children. (There were other problems.) She and the children were living with me at that time.

They have been consulting intermittently for several years.

His demeanor is mean, calling them idiots, and he often uses foul language.

He tries to teach them patience and good manners by shouting and keeps the elder at a level that he himself does not reach. He’s never hit them, but he’s very intimidating.

He is a stay-at-home dad due to health issues and has not worked for two years. He rarely cleans and does not cook or do laundry.

My daughter doesn’t want to hear my opinion anymore. She knows he won’t change and she should fire him again, so she pretends it’s not that bad.

They have financial problems and I want to offer them to move in with me.

I have a lot of room but I’m afraid I won’t be able to get along with my son-in-law all the time.

Rajesh Khanna

