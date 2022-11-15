Should I pick up dead leaves in my neighbor’s garden?

Dear Amy: Years ago I planted a tree in my yard that was very close to my property line.

The tree has grown a lot. It has small leaves, and this year leaf fall is significant. It is painful to clean.

Lots of leaves are falling in my neighbor’s garden. My neighbor has no trees in her garden. All the leaves that fell in his garden come from my tree.

My neighbor and her husband are my age and able-bodied. They have able-bodied millennials living with them.

Do I have to rake his garden?

Tree owner

Dear Tree Owner: While researching your question, I came across a number of unfortunate accounts detailing extreme neighbor disputes caused by falling leaves.

Leaves that fall from a tree become the responsibility of the person who owns the property where they fall. The leaves that land in your garden are your responsibility; the leaves that land in your neighbors’ garden belong to them, no matter where they came from.

However, the tone of your question makes me fear that your tree issue is turning into a leafy dispute. Unless they talk about it, you should let them tend to their leaves, but wouldn’t it be nice of you to offer to at least rake them? The leaves can make excellent mulch or supplement compost.

The branches of your tree that exceed the property line can be cut by your neighbour. If they made that choice, it might reduce the leaf issue for them, but it might upset you.

Dear Amy: I am the grandmother of two wonderful children, a 7 year old girl and a 3 year old boy.

My son-in-law has been overly critical of my granddaughter since she was 4 and is now starting to treat the younger one the same way.

My daughter stood up for her children three years ago and they separated for six months, mainly because of her inability to be more patient with the children. (There were other problems.) She and the children were living with me at that time.

They have been consulting intermittently for several years.

His demeanor is mean, calling them idiots, and he often uses foul language.

He tries to teach them patience and good manners by shouting and keeps the elder at a level that he himself does not reach. He’s never hit them, but he’s very intimidating.

He is a stay-at-home dad due to health issues and has not worked for two years. He rarely cleans and does not cook or do laundry.

My daughter doesn’t want to hear my opinion anymore. She knows he won’t change and she should fire him again, so she pretends it’s not that bad.

They have financial problems and I want to offer them to move in with me.

I have a lot of room but I’m afraid I won’t be able to get along with my son-in-law all the time.

I know I would probably do most of the childcare and housekeeping, but I want the best for the kids and my daughter.

Should I make the offer?

sad grandmother

Dear Grandma: Your daughter has asked you not to commit yourself fully to her marriage. Moving this family into your home would put you right in the middle of it.

If your daughter perceives your legitimate concern for her well-being as judgmental and pressured, she may react defensively.

Denial of help is the strange dynamic that is sometimes part of a cycle of abuse.

It’s also possible that the counseling this couple receives will help reform your son-in-law’s behavior.

If things don’t improve, providing housing, childcare, and housekeeping for the whole family would actually keep that dad in the mix, when it might be better for the kids than the parents. separate. If you all lived together, your home would cease to be a haven of peace and would become Ground Zero.

Your daughter has already separated from her husband once. She and the children have lived with you before; you need to make sure she knows it’s still an option if she needs housing again.

Dear Amy: I appreciated your harsh take on “Uncertain Mom” ​​who thought her teenage daughter would look better wearing makeup. When my mom encouraged me to wear makeup as a teenager, it automatically made me feel like I wasn’t good enough without it.

fresh face

Dear fresh face: It’s the near-universal reaction when parents tell their children how to “improve” their appearance.

You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.