Suitcase with man’s body found at Jalandhar railway station in Punjab

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
<!–

–>

Cops received information about a red colored suitcase abandoned outside Jalandhar railway station

Chandīgarh:

The body of an unidentified man was found locked in a suitcase outside Jalandhar railway station in Punjab, police said.

Police said they received reports of an abandoned red-colored suitcase lying outside Jalandhar railway station around 7am.

The body has not yet been identified, police said.

When scanning CCTV footage, police found a man leaving the bag outside the station, they said, adding that further investigation was underway.

