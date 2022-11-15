Suitcase with man’s body found at Jalandhar railway station in Punjab

Cops received information about a red colored suitcase abandoned outside Jalandhar railway station

Chandīgarh:

The body of an unidentified man was found locked in a suitcase outside Jalandhar railway station in Punjab, police said.

Police said they received reports of an abandoned red-colored suitcase lying outside Jalandhar railway station around 7am.

The body has not yet been identified, police said.

When scanning CCTV footage, police found a man leaving the bag outside the station, they said, adding that further investigation was underway.

