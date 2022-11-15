Swing State Republicans unload on Trump ahead of 2024 announcement – NBC Chicago

Republicans in battleground states and elsewhere — battered by sizable losses for a third straight election — are blaming a direction they were once reluctant to point: at former President Donald Trump.

“Personalities come and go,” said Dave Ball, GOP chairman in Washington County, Pennsylvania, who has backed and defended Trump. “Sometimes you’ve overstayed your welcome. You have new people, new faces coming in, and sometimes you have to change over time.

In interviews, more than two dozen state GOP leaders, elected officials, and officials said Trump’s heavy involvement in midterm contests has doomed them in swing states, leaving Democrats’ blue wall intact in Pennsylvania and the industrial Midwest and costing them a winnable Senate seat in Nevada. Trump loomed large in the minds of voters, according to exit polls, and in many key races voters rejected his hand-picked candidates.

These Republicans, including those who supported him in the past and others who tolerated him but rarely spoke out publicly, said they increasingly viewed Trump and Trumpism as losing proposals and would prefer that he will no longer run for president in 2024. Trump is preparing to do just that, with an announcement expected Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

