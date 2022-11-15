TE Mark Andrews, RB Gus Edwards among banged-up Ravens with ‘real good chance’ of returning vs. Panthers

The Ravens’ bye week might’ve arrived just in time.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that a handful of injured Ravens, including starting tight end Mark Andrews and running back Gus Edwards, have a “real good chance” of returning for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Harbaugh said Andrews, who missed the Ravens’ Week 9 win over the New Orleans Saints with knee and shoulder injuries, “sounds very positive” about his recovery. Despite missing nearly two full games, Andrews leads the Ravens in catches (42) and receiving yards (488) this season.

“We’ll see how he progresses throughout the rest of the week,” Harbaugh said. “It’d be the same answer for Gus.”

Edwards, who hurt his hamstring in the Ravens’ Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was sidelined against New Orleans, is averaging 4.9 yards per carry.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, who Harbaugh said “tweaked” his ankle against the Saints, returned to practice Monday. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is also recovering from what Harbaugh said is a minor hamstring injury.

“All those guys, we’ll just see how they look on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday,” Harbaugh said. “They all have a real good chance.”

Extra points

Harbaugh said rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo (Achilles tendon) and rookie tight end Charlie Kolar (sports hernia), who were activated to the team’s 53-man roster earlier this month after long rehabilitations, are continuing to ramp up their workload. “I think we’ll put them out there when we think they’re ready and when they’re needed — of course, they’re needed at any time — but when we feel they’re ready to be successful, and that could be soon,” Harbaugh said. “They’re available, so we’ll see.”

Harbaugh said the Ravens’ familiarity with Baker Mayfield, the former Cleveland Browns quarterback who will start Sunday for Carolina in place of the injured P.J. Walker, is a double-edged sword. “I’m sure it helps him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s had history with us as well. … We’ve had some incredible battles with him when he was with the Browns, some great games. We know what he’s capable of doing. I think we understand his strengths as a quarterback. We’re going to have to do everything we can do to stop those things.”

