The house from ‘A Christmas Story’ is now for sale in Cleveland. See what it looks like – NBC Chicago

The Midwestern home that was once home to Ralphie and the Parker family in the classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story” is now up for sale – “frageelay” leg lamp and all.

If owning the home that served as the backdrop for some of the beloved 1983 film’s most iconic scenes was on your Christmas bucket list, the timing couldn’t be better. Not to mention, you probably won’t be pulling your eyes out with this kind of gift, unlike an official Red Ryder, 200-shot carbine-action air rifle.

Here’s what we know so far:

‘A Christmas Story’ House — And More — For Sale

Filled with “wall-to-wall anecdotes” and “nostalgically upgraded with somewhat antique appliances,” the famed home in Cleveland, Ohio has hit the market.

But that’s not all.

In fact, the entire 1.3 acre “campus”, including the nearby museum and several other buildings, is up for sale.

“As its name suggests, the museum features the largest collection of original costumes, props, behind-the-scenes photos and other items from the film,” the listing reads. “The independent garage houses a 1939 Ford LaFrance fire truck (just like the one featured in the movie!).”

A 4,000 square foot gift shop is located across the street, offering “whimsical keepsakes that make the most glorious gift for that special someone, or that person you see as ‘just a friend’” , according to the list.

Where is the house ?

The home is located at 3159 W. 11th Street, Cleveland, Ohio, 44109.

What do we know of the house?

The house was built in 1895 and purchased on eBay in 2004 before being restored to its “original cinematic glory”.

Public tours began in 2006, attracting over 75,000 attendees each year before expanding to overnight rentals.

Currently, the house is open year-round, seven days a week, with 60-minute guided tours every half hour.

“The House is a virtual assortment of IG moments,” its listing reads.

See the photos of the house

See the interior below:

How much is it listed?

Pricing details or any other information about the potential sale were not immediately released as the property company said such details would be shared “only with qualified buyers under confidentiality agreements”.

Interested buyers please contact Chad Whitmer with Hoff & Leigh at 330-714-1145 or [email protected]; Scott Mashuda with REAG at 833-333-7324 or [email protected]; or Warner Bros. Phyllis Liu at [email protected]

They can also contact the house directly via email at [email protected]

Listing agents have asked potential buyers not to call the house, as this line is for customers only heading in during the holiday season.

The sequel to ‘A Christmas Story’ will air this week

News of the home’s arrival on the market comes just days before a sequel to ‘A Christmas Story’, featuring an adult Ralphie, is set to debut.

Set in the 1970s, “A Christmas Story Christmas” as Ralphie brings his family to his childhood home for Christmas, will be available to stream November 17 on HBO Max.