The Impact Collective Adds New Technology and Fundraising Features to its NFT Marketplace

La Jolla Playhouse Partnered with The Impact Collective to Provide a Digital Collectible to Donors for its Annual Innovation Night

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalArt—The Impact Collective announced new technical features on its NFT marketplace that cement its position as the one-stop shop for nonprofits to buy, sell, and re-sell digital collectibles. To draw in more donors, The Impact Collective now offers QR redemption codes for donors to receive free commemorative NFTs. To accommodate hosting the work of a high-profile artist or a large-scale edition, The Impact Collective also added the capabilities to deliver multiple editions of a single NFT.

La Jolla Playhouse was the first partner of The Impact Collective to provide redemption codes in exchange for NFTs to donors for its Innovation Night 2022, which engages San Diego’s high tech entrepreneurs community in the world-renowned theater. The limited edition commemorative NFTs provided a unique way to thank donors connected to the innovation economy.

“Aligning with our focus on inventive and adventurous art, we decided to partner with The Impact Collective to offer limited-edition digital collectibles for our annual Innovation Night fundraiser. This exciting collaboration resulted in a one-of-a-kind ‘swag bag’ for guests that offered a timeless artistic asset that could be traded or sold,” said Debby Buchholz, La Jolla Playhouse Managing Director.

These new features complement The Impact Collective’s core accessibility features of a simple NFT wallet registration process and a marketplace which accepts cryptocurrency and credit card payments. Overall, The Impact Collective is the only platform that provides all these features.

“The addition of these features establish The Impact Collective as the leading platform for nonprofits when selling NFTs,” said Neil Senturia, the company’s CEO. “The Impact Collective is unique in, not only the breadth of its offerings, but also its overall ease of use to be accessible to all types of donors.”

Coming on the heels of The Impact Collective hosting an NFT drop for Second Chance to raise funds to support the program’s mental health, addiction and job-training programs, the online exhibition featured works from established artists such as Tony Concep, Saxon Chang, and Richard Ybarra, along with art created by Second Chance graduates.

The NFT market is expected to generate $3 billion in revenue this year and grow over 30% in the next 5 years according to a recent economic forecast from Research and Markets. This growing market presents a great opportunity for nonprofits to find new donors, who may be incentivized to give through an NFT purchase. NFTs for charity will likely become an established practice comparable to how cryptocurrency has already been adopted by well known nonprofits such as The American Red Cross and UNICEF.

More about The Impact Collective: An NFT purchased through The Impact Collective, a San Diego software company, has an immediate and direct impact on both nonprofits and artists. By merging the popularity of NFTs with an accessible marketplace where payment can be made with a regular credit card, The Impact Collective helps nonprofits raise funds for projects that help participants, create art, and have an impact on the community.

More about La Jolla Playhouse: La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what’s new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and Managing Director Debby Buchholz. The Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 105 world premieres, commissioning 60 new works, and sending 33 productions to Broadway – including the hit musical Come From Away – garnering a total of 38 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.

Contacts

TIC Contact:

Rachel Aberasturi

858-248-7252

[email protected]

The Playhouse Contact:

Julia Foster

[email protected]