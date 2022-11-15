Theater review: This Grinch has layers, but he’s also pretty frightening

Few characters in children’s literature are grumpier than the Grinch. Dr. Seuss created the consummate curmudgeon, a furry green monster of the mountain whose life is consumed with hatred, mostly of the townsfolk below and, especially, their infernal Christmas celebrations.

Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” seems a timely tale to explore, considering that we’re emerging from an election season in which hatred seemed to be on the ballot. So Children’s Theatre Company is presenting its adaptation of Seuss’ seasonal story for the 10th time, having originally commissioned and premiered it in 1994.

This year’s version takes a stab at offering a possible explanation for the green guy’s demeanor. It also ups the ante on technical wizardry, with eye-popping use of visual effects. And the sets, costumes and high-energy performances are first-rate.

Yet I came away from a Sunday performance wondering if this isn’t a “Grinch” better suited to the adults in the audience than their youthful companions. In his fifth go-round with the role, Reed Sigmund is particularly scary as our surly, thieving protagonist, something underlined early when a handful of wailing children were ushered up the aisles to the “quiet room” during his first scene. And I saw a fair amount of cowering, clutching and cuddling from kids seated near me.

As in Dr. Seuss’ book, the Grinch complains of the noise down in Whoville, but one scene actually takes you inside the Grinch’s head to experience how he perceives the harsh sounds and unsettling chaos. Throw on an intriguing program note from Fraser — local specialists in inclusion issues — and the implication is that the Grinch is an autistic character driven into a hermit’s life by sensory overload. Yet this production seems not at all designed for children with such issues, unless they come prepared: It’s full of bright lights, big noises and chaotic crowd scenes.

That said, Tom Butsch’s scene design is deliciously Seuss-ian, a melty blue-green snowscape that gives way to the psychedelic streets of Whoville. There, you can feast your eyes upon the costumes of David Kay Mickelsen as the Whos swirl about, expertly executing the dances of choreographer Linda Talcott Lee. Save for some slow stretches, the production moves briskly under Peter Brosius’ direction.

Yes, Sigmund’s Grinch seems particularly hostile and abusive this year, but he also lends layers to the role by playing up the fits and starts within his character’s convincing transformation. He also goes all Ethel Merman on a bombastic, built-for-Broadway ballad at first act’s end.

Perhaps the Grinch seems scarier because Audrey Mojica is so endearing as his dog and lone companion, Max. Mojica delightfully steals scenes as the pure-hearted pup, offering the ideal contrasting spirit to her angry owner. Meanwhile, Dean Holt proves a warm, engaging narrator as the older Max who tells the story in flashback, and Elsa Dungan-Hawks proves of strong voice and consummate sweetness as Cindy-Lou Who, who softens the Grinch’s too-small heart.

While the score is well-played by Victor Zupanc and the seven-piece pit band, little of Mel Marvin’s music is particularly memorable. And that’s too bad, for Timothy Mason’s script and lyrics seem to always be in service to the songs, unfortunately elbowing aside the cleverness of Seuss’ alliterative, rhythmic rhymes. For those, you may have to curl up with the kids and a copy of the book, possibly the ideal antidote for seasonal grumpiness.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

When: Through Jan. 8

Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.

Tickets: $89-$15, available at 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org

Capsule: Fine performances and design, but it’s more about the songs than the Seuss.