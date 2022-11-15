Tom Brady removes Gisele Bündchen from Twitter header

Tom Brady seems to have done what most people do when they’ve been through a breakup and their ex already seems to be in someone else’s arms: change your social media profile pictures.

Twitter sleuths were quick to notice the Buccaneers quarterback changed both his profile picture and header image on the app after Tampa Bay defeated the Seahawks in Munich, Germany on Sunday. . Brady’s previous header image shows himself, his children and his now ex-wife Gisele Bündchen on the beach.

It’s currently just Brady, 45, at a Buccaneers game. He has two children with Bündchen: Benjamin Rein, 12; and Vivian Lake, 9. Brady also has a 15-year-old son, John, with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

The change comes just over two weeks after Brady and Bündchen finalized their very public divorce after 13 years of marriage and a day before photos surfaced in Page Six of Bünchden with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. . The Brazilian model has known Valente for at least a year and a half after enrolling her son Benjamin in classes, according to Page Six.

There might be a separate reason Brady chose a new Twitter profile picture, which now resembles a Roman bust of the seven-toothed Super Bowl winner. It was one of him with red laser eyes, which he used in 2021 to help promote Bitcoin and is a theme used by many involved in cryptocurrency, which has taken a hit since FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Brady and Bündchen co-starred in a $20 million ad campaign for the company, receiving a stake in FTX and cryptocurrency in return.

On the face of it, Brady is now all about football as he looks to get Tampa Bay back to the playoffs after a rocky start. The Buccaneers have won both games since Brady’s divorce became official and sit atop the NFC South at 5-5.