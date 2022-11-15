Pin 0 Shares

Set in the fictional Summerhouse neighborhood of the London Borough of Hackney, ‘Top Boy‘ is a British crime drama series about two drug dealers and friends – Dushane and Sully – who want to become the richest men on the block. Will Top Boy season 3 exist? Let’s find out!

To get closer to their goal, they decided to partner with Bobby Raikes, the top don in the region. Soon, they are drawn into a rivalry between Bobby Raikes and another drug dealer Kamale, which results in the two facing serious consequences. Created by Ronan Bennett, the show originally premiered on September 13, 2019, on Netflix.

However, it is a revival of the Channel 4 show released on October 31, 2011, which was canceled after only two rounds. Subsequently, Netflix revived the series, thanks to the interest and influence of Canadian rapper Drake. While the third edition was released as season 1 on streaming platforms, the first two seasons were added to the Netflix streaming library under the title ‘Top Boy: Summerhouse.’ This crime drama went on to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix UK and was praised for its storyline and superior production value. So, if you want to get some information about the third season of the series, we have got you covered!

Top Boy Season 3: Everything We Know

‘Top Boy’ season 2 premiered on March 18, 2022, on Netflix. The second season consisted of eight episodes with a runtime of 51-66 minutes each.

As far as the third season of the crime drama is concerned, here’s what we know. There has been no official announcement regarding the future of ‘Top Boy.’ Considering the positive response the series has received over the course of two seasons, and not mentioning support from Drake, there is a possibility of an update. Plus, the cliffhanger at the end of season 2 needs at least another season, or fans will have unanswered questions.

Netflix tends to take several months to assess the show’s performance before making any plans for its future. So, it may be a few months before the potential ‘Top Boy’ update is made official. In addition, the first two seasons have a gap of more than two years between their release dates. The pandemic can be blamed in part for production delays, but that may not be the case for the foreseeable future. Considering all these factors, if the show is updated soon and the team starts shooting in the summer of 2022, we can expect ‘Top Boy’ season 3 to be released in Q3 2023.

Top Boy Season 3: Expected Cast

Top Boy Season 3: Everything We Know

Leading actors Ashley Walters (Dushane) and Kane Robinson AKA Kano (Sully) are likely to return to their roles if the show reactivates for a third season. The chances of seeing Michael Ward and Kadeem Ramsay in a potential third season are slim given the fate of their screen characters Jamie and Kit.

However, we expect the rest of the cast to keep their respective roles and return if ‘Top Boy’ is turned on for season 3. They are Jasmine Jobson (Jaq), Araloyin Oshunremi (Stefan), Lisa Dwan (Lizzie), Hope Ikpoku Jr. (Aaron), and Saffron Hocking (Lauryn). We can’t rule out the possibility of seeing some new faces as new characters might be introduced if the show continues.

Top Boy Season 3: Expected Plot

Top Boy Season 3: Everything We Know

Season two begins with Dushane planning to be legit once and for all, where he strategizes a new business move and makes Jamie an offer. Besides, there’s too much betrayal in the air, especially when Sully rains down on Dushane’s parade by doing what he did to Jamie. Throughout season 2, Dushane’s mental health is questioned as anxiety takes over him. So, we can’t be sure how he will handle the matter with Sully.

There’s a lot to look forward to in the third act of ‘Top Boy’, especially after the cliffhanger at the end of season 2 when Sully shows up at Jamie’s door and shoots him. As betrayal has run rampant throughout the second season, we expect to see the characters face the consequences of their actions. As far as Aaron’s future is concerned, it will be interesting to see the decisions he makes, now that he is Stefan’s guardian. Overall, there are a lot of questions season 3 needs to answer.

Top Boy Season 3 Trailer

Unfortunately, until now Netflix has not released or reported any information regarding Top boy season 3. for readers who have not followed the story of this series, we have provided a trailer from the previous season here. Enjoy!