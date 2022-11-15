Traffic stop leads to heroin and cocaine trafficking charges

Crime

Three people are facing cocaine trafficking and heroin possession charges after a traffic stop on I-91 in Bernardston on Friday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers were patrolling I-91 northbound in Bernardston Friday shortly after 9:30 p.m. when they noticed a white Subaru WRX passing them with a temporary tag that appeared unreadable even though it was only a few feet into the adjacent lane, the agency said in a statement.

They tried to search for the vehicle with what little information they had from the temporary plate, but found nothing. The gendarmes turned on their headlights to immobilize the vehicle.

The Subaru “was very slow to stop” for the soldiers, taking more than a quarter of a mile to stop, the agency noted.

Troopers observed three people inside the car, who were “moving and ducking before coming to a stop,” state police said.

The driver – identified as Joshua Francis, 39, of Essex, Vermont – told police his Vermont driver’s license had expired. As he told them this, the soldiers “noticed indicators of drug activity and drug paraphernalia, including a prominent needle inside the car.”

Francis’ license also turned out to be suspended, according to state police.

With all of these factors in mind, the soldiers asked Francis and his two passengers – identified as Devon Thomas, 31, of Hartford, Connecticut, and Tanya Francis, 39, of Essex, Vermont – to get out of the car, so they can look for him.

After talking further with Joshua Francis, the soldiers confirmed that there was heroin in the car. They found 30 packets of heroin and 62 grams of a white powdery substance, which they believed to be crack cocaine.

Joshua Francis, Devon Thomas and Tanya Francis were all arrested and taken to Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking.

All three were arraigned in Greenfield District Court for trafficking cocaine, possession of heroin and conspiracy to break the drug law.

Joshua Francis was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license and license plate violation.